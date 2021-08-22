MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on August 22, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 2.98 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Padres: TBD

LINE: Padres -180, Phillies +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Philadelphia will face off on Sunday.

The Padres are 41-25 on their home turf. San Diego’s lineup has 149 home runs this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads them with 34 homers.

The Phillies have gone 26-36 away from home. Philadelphia has a collective .237 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .296.

The Padres won the last meeting 4-3. Mark Melancon earned his third victory and Jake Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for San Diego. Connor Brogdon registered his third loss for Philadelphia.