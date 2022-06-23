 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 23, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres play the Phillies after Profar's 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (36-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-27, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Jurickson Profar had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

San Diego is 44-27 overall and 20-13 in home games. The Padres are 25-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 17-17 record on the road and a 36-34 record overall. The Phillies have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.96.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .328 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 17-for-41 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 15 home runs, 26 walks and 48 RBI while hitting .326 for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 13-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .303 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

