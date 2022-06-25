How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: San Diego Padres square off against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies (37-35, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (45-28, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 4.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-4, 5.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -118, Phillies -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

San Diego has gone 21-14 in home games and 45-28 overall. The Padres are 13-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia has an 18-18 record in road games and a 37-35 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

The teams match up Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .328 for the Padres. Luke Voit is 9-for-35 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 9-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .204 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)