MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego). In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Phillies bring 2-1 series advantage over Padres into game 4

Philadelphia Phillies (38-35, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (45-29, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.06 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.17 ERA, .96 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -159, Phillies +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 45-29 record overall and a 21-15 record in home games. The Padres are 25-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 19-18 record in road games and a 38-35 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .328 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI. Jurickson Profar is 9-for-38 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper is second on the Phillies with a .318 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 26 walks and 48 RBI. Alec Bohm is 12-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 6-4, .201 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trent Grisham: day-to-day (right shoulder), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)