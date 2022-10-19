How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies NLCS Game 2 Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming & TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Fox and FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In San Diego, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on FOX and FS1. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on FS1.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Phillies lead Padres 1-0 ahead of NLCS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Phillies +104; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres square off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NLCS. The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

San Diego has an 89-73 record overall and a 44-37 record at home. Padres hitters are batting a collective .241, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Philadelphia is 40-41 on the road and 87-75 overall. The Phillies are 68-32 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 37 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Padres. Austin Nola is 10-for-27 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has 33 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 79 RBI for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13-for-35 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 7-3, .204 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)