How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Series Live Online on May 4, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last five games. Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-3, 8.20 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) and Padres: Ryan Weathers (1-0, .55 ERA, .61 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Padres are 8-9 on their home turf. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .313, led by Trent Grisham with a mark of .385.

The Pirates are 7-9 in road games. Pittsburgh has slugged .347 this season. Colin Moran leads the team with a .459 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 2-0. Tim Hill secured his second victory and Austin Nola went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for San Diego. Tyler Anderson registered his third loss for Pittsburgh.