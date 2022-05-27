How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Pirates visit the Padres to start 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-25, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (28-16, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-2, 2.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (2-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -202, Pirates +171; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Pittsburgh Pirates to open a three-game series.

San Diego has an 11-9 record in home games and a 28-16 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.41 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Pittsburgh has a 7-11 record in road games and an 18-25 record overall. The Pirates have gone 9-17 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer has eight doubles and four home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 14-for-38 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with five home runs while slugging .365. Michael Chavis is 11-for-28 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)