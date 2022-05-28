How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options
On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.
In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.
Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports San Diego
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series
Pittsburgh Pirates (18-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (29-16, second in the NL West)
San Diego; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-0, 1.90 ERA, .94 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -246, Pirates +201; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
San Diego has a 12-9 record in home games and a 29-16 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.40 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.
Pittsburgh has gone 7-12 in road games and 18-26 overall. The Pirates have a 14-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer has eight doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .331 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 14-for-40 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.
Ke’Bryan Hayes is 10th on the Pirates with a .272 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 20 walks and 12 RBI. Michael Chavis is 11-for-30 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs
Pirates: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 28 runs
INJURIES: Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)
Pirates: Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)