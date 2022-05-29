MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres and Pirates square off with series tied 1-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (29-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (1-0, 2.13 ERA, .95 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Padres: MacKenzie Gore (3-1, 2.06 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -206, Pirates +174; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego is 29-17 overall and 12-10 in home games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.41 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

Pittsburgh is 19-26 overall and 8-12 on the road. The Pirates have gone 7-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer has nine doubles and four home runs for the Padres. Luke Voit is 8-for-28 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 13 extra base hits (six doubles, a triple and six home runs). Jack Suwinski is 6-for-30 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (elbow), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)