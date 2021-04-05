How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on April 5, 2021 Live Online
On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants
- When: Monday, April 5, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. After getting dropped by Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.
In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Bally Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels