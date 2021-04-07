Streaming TV Guide: How to Watch SD Padres vs. SF Giants on April 7, 2021 Live Online: Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV
On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants
- When: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. After getting dropped by Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.
Limited Time Deal: Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “Get The Deal” below to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Bally Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports San Diego
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels