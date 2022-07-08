How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on July 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 8, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres bring 1-0 series advantage over Giants into game 2

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Blake Snell (0-5, 5.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has gone 22-18 at home and 47-36 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.60 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

San Francisco is 20-20 in road games and 41-39 overall. The Giants have a 20-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads San Diego with 13 home runs while slugging .533. Trent Grisham is 6-for-31 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles, eight home runs and 32 RBI for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 6-for-24 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 2-8, .182 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (thumb), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Giants: Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (illness), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)