How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on July 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres face the Giants with 2-1 series lead

San Francisco Giants (42-41, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (49-37, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (5-7, 4.83 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Padres: MacKenzie Gore (4-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Giants +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants, leading the series 2-1.

San Diego has a 23-19 record at home and a 49-37 record overall. The Padres have a 15-9 record in games decided by one run.

San Francisco has a 21-21 record in road games and a 42-41 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 19 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Padres. Luke Voit is 7-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco with 17 home runs while slugging .536. Evan Longoria is 4-for-18 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants: 2-8, .181 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jurickson Profar: 7-Day IL (concussion), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Giants: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (knee), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (left oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)