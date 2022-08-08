How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on August 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, August 8, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres to stop slide in matchup with the Giants

San Francisco Giants (53-55, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (61-50, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (7-9, 4.42 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (4-5, 4.16 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -184, Giants +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres look to stop their four-game losing streak when they play the San Francisco Giants.

San Diego is 31-23 at home and 61-50 overall. The Padres have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .240.

San Francisco has gone 24-28 on the road and 53-55 overall. The Giants are 10th in the majors with 127 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Monday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres are up 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 18 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 15-for-43 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco with 17 home runs while slugging .492. Joey Bart is 10-for-30 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)