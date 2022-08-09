How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on August 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego). In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.



If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (54-55, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (61-51, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-6, 4.08 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -176, Giants +149; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres enter a matchup with the San Francisco Giants after losing five in a row.

San Diego has a 31-24 record at home and a 61-51 record overall. The Padres are 30-13 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 25-28 record on the road and a 54-55 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Padres with 21 home runs while slugging .483. Jurickson Profar is 13-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson ranks third on the Giants with 29 extra base hits (12 doubles and 17 home runs). Joey Bart is 11-for-29 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.83 ERA, even run differential

Giants: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)