MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on August 10, 2022: Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego has gone 32-24 in home games and 62-51 overall. The Padres are 41-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has gone 25-29 in road games and 54-56 overall. The Giants have a 36-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a .296 batting average to rank fourth on the Padres, and has 25 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs. Jurickson Profar is 13-for-43 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 20 doubles and 16 home runs for the Giants. Joey Bart is 10-for-27 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)