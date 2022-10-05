MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

$89.99 / month

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres try to sweep series against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will look to sweep a three-game series with a win over the San Francisco Giants.

San Diego is 44-36 at home and 89-72 overall. The Padres have a 65-18 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 80-81 overall and 36-44 on the road. Giants hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the 19th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 13-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 36 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 13-for-34 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson has 19 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .275 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Giants: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Carlos Rodon: 10-Day IL (illness), Thomas Szapucki: 15-Day IL (hip), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (thumb), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)