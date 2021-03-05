How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Spring Training on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST, the San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants. The Spring Training matchup is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

In the Los Angeles and San Diego region, the game is streaming on Fox Sports San Diego (soon to be Bally Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports San Diego – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.

If you are a Giants fan, in the San Francisco Bay Area, the game will air on NBC Sports Bay Area. If you want to stream Giants games on NBC Sports Bay Area all season long, you will need a subscription to fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.