How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on May 22, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Live TV Streaming Option