How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on July 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Mariners look to sweep 2-game series against the Padres

Seattle Mariners (40-42, second in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-35, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (9-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -128, Mariners +108; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres meet on Tuesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Mariners won the first, 8-2.

San Diego has a 21-17 record in home games and a 47-35 record overall. The Padres have a 24-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle has gone 20-22 on the road and 40-42 overall. The Mariners are 22-35 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 43 RBI for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 4-for-24 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 15 home runs, 23 walks and 43 RBI while hitting .279 for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 11-for-37 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Mariners: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)