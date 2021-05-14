How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on May 14, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

San Diego and St. Louis will meet on Friday. Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-1, 4.61 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (2-4, 3.23 ERA, .85 WHIP, 54 strikeouts).

The Padres are 9-10 in home games in 2020. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .310, led by Trent Grisham with a mark of .363.

The Cardinals are 11-7 on the road. St. Louis has hit 47 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Tyler O’Neill leads them with seven, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

