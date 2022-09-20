How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on September 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the St. Louis Cardinals to begin a three-game series.

San Diego is 81-66 overall and 38-31 at home. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

St. Louis has a 36-34 record in road games and an 87-61 record overall. The Cardinals have a 23-15 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 58 RBI while hitting .239 for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 39 doubles, 35 home runs and 112 RBI for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 7-for-31 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.04 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)