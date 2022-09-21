MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on September 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has gone 39-31 in home games and 82-66 overall. The Padres have a 47-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has gone 36-35 on the road and 87-62 overall. The Cardinals are 48-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 29 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 11-for-37 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .322 batting average, and has 40 doubles, 35 home runs, 76 walks and 112 RBI. Tommy Edman is 10-for-33 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .209 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)