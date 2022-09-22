 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on September 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Cardinals come into matchup against the Padres on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (87-63, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (83-66, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.09 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals enter the matchup against the San Diego Padres as losers of three in a row.

San Diego has a 40-31 record in home games and an 83-66 record overall. The Padres have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

St. Louis has a 36-36 record on the road and an 87-63 record overall. The Cardinals have hit 183 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 29 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 8-for-37 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 40 doubles and 35 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 10-for-37 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .185 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

