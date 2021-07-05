How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 5, 2021: TV Channels

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or MASN, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jon Lester (2-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-6, 2.73 ERA, .87 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Washington will meet on Monday.

The Padres are 30-15 in home games in 2020. San Diego is averaging 4.4 RBI per game this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 57 total runs batted in.

The Nationals are 16-20 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .318.

