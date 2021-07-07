How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or MASN2, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-7, 5.57 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.07 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -181, Nationals +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Padres Wednesday.

The Padres are 31-16 in home games in 2020. The San Diego offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .300.

The Nationals have gone 17-21 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .316.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-4. Ryan Weathers earned his fourth victory and Wil Myers went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and five RBI for San Diego. Erick Fedde registered his fifth loss for Washington.

Live TV Streaming Option