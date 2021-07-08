MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Live Online Without Cable on July 8, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or MASN2, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.10 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-3, 2.65 ERA, .95 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -141, Nationals +123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Washington will face off on Thursday.

The Padres are 31-17 on their home turf. San Diego is slugging .405 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .680 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 18-21 away from home. Washington has slugged .409 this season. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .512.

The Nationals won the last meeting 15-5. Patrick Corbin secured his sixth victory and Juan Soto went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Washington. Chris Paddack registered his sixth loss for San Diego.

