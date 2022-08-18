How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or MASN, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres start 4-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (39-80, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-54, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (10-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -384, Nationals +298; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Washington Nationals on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

San Diego is 66-54 overall and 33-24 in home games. The Padres have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .320.

Washington has gone 20-36 in road games and 39-80 overall. The Nationals are 27-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 73 RBI while hitting .305 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 12-for-35 with seven doubles over the past 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 16 home runs while slugging .417. Joey Meneses is 14-for-34 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)