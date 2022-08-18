 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or MASN, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MASN≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MASN, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Padres start 4-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (39-80, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-54, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (10-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -384, Nationals +298; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Washington Nationals on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

San Diego is 66-54 overall and 33-24 in home games. The Padres have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .320.

Washington has gone 20-36 in road games and 39-80 overall. The Nationals are 27-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 73 RBI while hitting .305 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 12-for-35 with seven doubles over the past 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 16 home runs while slugging .417. Joey Meneses is 14-for-34 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.