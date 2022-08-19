How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on August 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 19, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or MASN2, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres play in game 2 of series

Washington Nationals (40-80, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-55, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (5-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -366, Nationals +286; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres leading the series 1-0.

San Diego has a 66-55 record overall and a 33-25 record at home. The Padres have a 37-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has a 21-36 record in road games and a 40-80 record overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

The matchup Friday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury ranks second on the Padres with 49 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs). Manny Machado is 19-for-43 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 16 home runs while slugging .414. Joey Meneses is 14-for-38 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Luke Voit: day-to-day (undisclosed), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)