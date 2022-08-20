How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or MASN2, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Nationals bring 2-0 series advantage over Padres into game 3

Washington Nationals (40-80, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-55, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-8, 4.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.98 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -338, Nationals +264; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals meet the San Diego Padres leading the series 2-0.

San Diego has a 33-26 record at home and a 66-55 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington has a 40-80 record overall and a 22-36 record in road games. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Nationals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 20 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 19-for-43 with eight doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and nine home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 14-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Luke Voit: day-to-day (foot), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)