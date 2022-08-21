How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the San Diego Padres face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego or MASN, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Game Preview: Nationals face the Padres with 2-1 series lead

Washington Nationals (41-81, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (67-56, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-16, 6.96 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.83 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -279, Nationals +226; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals meet the San Diego Padres with a 2-1 series lead.

San Diego has a 34-26 record at home and a 67-56 record overall. The Padres have gone 23-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Washington has a 22-37 record in road games and a 41-81 record overall. The Nationals have gone 16-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 26 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 60 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 17-for-41 with eight doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and nine home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 14-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Luke Voit: day-to-day (foot), Yadiel Hernandez: 10-Day IL (left calf), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)