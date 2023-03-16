How to Watch Charleston vs. San Diego State Game Live Online on March 16, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT, the #20 San Diego State Aztecs face the #18 Charleston Cougars from Amway Center. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Charleston Cougars

The San Diego State vs. Charleston game will be streaming on truTV.





Charleston vs. San Diego State Game Preview: San Diego State faces Charleston (SC) in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3, 16-2 CAA) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (27-6, 15-3 MWC)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs face the Charleston (SC) Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC play is 15-3, and their record is 12-3 in non-conference games. San Diego State scores 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Cougars are 16-2 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) scores 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley is averaging 12.9 points for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Dalton Bolon is averaging 12.4 points for the Cougars. Ante Brzovic is averaging 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 65.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 83.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.