How to Watch Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT, the San Diego State Aztecs face the Creighton Bluejays from Dickies Arena. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Creighton Bluejays

The San Diego State vs. Creighton game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream truTV on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Creighton on Sling TV?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Creighton game on truTV with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Creighton on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Creighton game on truTV with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Creighton on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Creighton game on truTV with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Creighton on YouTube TV?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Creighton game on truTV with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Creighton on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the San Diego State vs. Creighton game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Creighton on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the San Diego State vs. Creighton game.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Creighton on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the San Diego State vs. Creighton game.

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Preview: San Diego State Aztecs play the Creighton Bluejays in first round of NCAA Tournament

Creighton Bluejays (23-11, 12-7 Big East) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (23-8, 13-4 MWC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7:27 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -2.5; over/under is 119.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego State Aztecs face the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC play is 13-4. San Diego State is the top team in the MWC shooting 35.8% from deep, led by Matt Bradley shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

The Bluejays are 12-7 in Big East play. Creighton is the Big East leader with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Hawkins averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 17 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Aztecs. Adam Seiko is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Hawkins is averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 58.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

