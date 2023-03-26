How to Watch Creighton vs. San Diego State NCAA Tourney Game Live Online on March 26, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT, the #20 San Diego State Aztecs face the #24 Creighton Bluejays from KFC Yum! Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Creighton Bluejays

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT

TV: CBS

The San Diego State vs. Creighton game will be streaming on CBS.

All Live TV Streaming Services

San Diego State vs. Creighton Live Stream

Creighton vs. San Diego State Game Preview: San Diego State Aztecs take on the Creighton Bluejays in Elite 8

Creighton Bluejays (24-12, 14-6 Big East) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (30-6, 15-3 MWC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -1.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs take on the Creighton Bluejays in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs are 15-3 against MWC opponents and 15-3 in non-conference play. San Diego State is eighth in the MWC with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Keshad Johnson averaging 4.9.

The Bluejays’ record in Big East games is 14-6. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley is averaging 12.8 points for the Aztecs. Darrion Trammell is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Baylor Scheierman is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Kalkbrenner is averaging 18 points and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 67.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.