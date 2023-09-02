How to Watch Idaho State vs. San Diego State Football Game Live Without Cable
San Diego State returns home after beating the Ohio Bobcats and gets ready for a week-one matchup. On Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Diego State Aztecs face the Idaho State Bengals from Snapdragon Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Diego State Aztecs vs. Idaho State Bengals
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
- Location: 2101 Stadium Way, San Diego, CA 92108
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
The San Diego State vs. Idaho State game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. More information about each option below.
Can you stream San Diego State vs. Idaho State on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the San Diego State vs. Idaho State game on CBS Sports Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream San Diego State vs. Idaho State on Fubo?
You can watch the San Diego State vs. Idaho State game on CBS Sports Network with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream San Diego State vs. Idaho State on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the San Diego State vs. Idaho State game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream San Diego State vs. Idaho State on YouTube TV?
You can watch the San Diego State vs. Idaho State game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream San Diego State vs. Idaho State on Sling TV?
Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the San Diego State vs. Idaho State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|CBS Sports Network
|^
$15 (≥ $109.99)
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•