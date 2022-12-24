 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch 2022 Hawai’i Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State Game Live Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the San Diego State Aztecs face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders from Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, HI. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

The San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

While the game is on ESPN, it won’t be simulcast on ESPN+ because they don’t air College Football games that are ESPN exclusive telecasts.

The Hawaii Bowl will feature Middle Tennessee State (7-5) against San Diego State (7-5) on December 24th at 8 p.m. EST. Fanduel Sportsbook has San Diego State as a 6.5 point favorite. This will be the first meeting between these two teams. Middle Tennessee State is looking for its first eight-win season since 2018 and a second bowl victory in as many years. The key matchup to watch will be Middle Tennessee State’s run defense against San Diego State’s rushing offense. Watch out for Middle Tennessee State’s DE Jordan Ferguson and San Diego State’s DL Jonah Tavai.

San Diego State is also hoping for its second consecutive postseason victory after winning the Frisco Bowl last year. This will be San Diego State’s 12th bowl game since 2010, and the team is seeking a third consecutive bowl win.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State Game Preview: Middle Tennessee State faces San Diego State in Hawaii Bowl

Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tennessee State (7-5) vs. San Diego State (7-5), Dec. 24, 8 p.m. EST (ESPN)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: San Diego State by 6½.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Middle Tennessee State is seeking its first eight-win season since 2018 and a second bowl victory in as many years following last year’s 31-24 win over Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl. The Blue Raiders have won four of their last five games, including three straight heading into Saturday’s Hawaii Bowl. San Diego State also is trying for its second straight postseason triumph after its 38-24 win over UTSA in the Frisco Bowl capped off an 11-2 season a year ago. The Aztecs had won three consecutive games and five of their previous six prior to a 13-3 loss to Air Force on Nov. 26.

KEY MATCHUP

Middle Tennessee State’s run defense against San Diego State’s array of ball carriers. The Aztecs have seven different players who have registered at least 39 carries and 150 yards rushing this season, led by senior Jordan Byrd (91 carries for 389 yards, three TDs, 4.3 yards per rush). San Diego State averages 150.8 yards rushing per game, while Middle Tennessee State has held opponents to 121.9 per contest, which ranks 26th nationally.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Middle Tennessee State: DE Jordan Ferguson has a team-high 16 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, while his 63 total tackles ranks third. The 6-foot-2, 271-pound redshirt senior and first team All-C-USA selection needs one more sack to become the school’s career leader.

San Diego State: DL Jonah Tavai posted 57 total tackles (30 solo), including 12½ for loss, nine sacks, a forced fumble and 13 quarterback hurries to earn second-team AP All-American honors. The 6-foot, 290-pound senior and first-team All-Mountain West pick has amassed 22½ sacks and 144 total tackles in his career.

FACTS & FIGURES

San Diego State is playing in its 12th bowl game since 2010. It is seeking a third consecutive bowl win after topping Central Michigan in the 2019 New Mexico Bowl and UTSA in the Frisco Bowl a year ago. SDSU withdrew from bowl consideration in 2020. … The Aztecs are 10-9 all-time in bowl games and 1-0 in the Hawaii Bowl; they beat Cincinnati 42-7 in the 2015 edition of the game. … Middle Tennessee State played in the 2016 Hawaii Bowl and lost to Hawaii 52-35. … The Blue Raiders are 5-8 all-time in bowl games. … MTSU has blocked six kicks and four punts this season, which is tied for third and fourth in FBS, respectively.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.