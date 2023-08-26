Ohio vs. San Diego State 2023 Football Game: How to Watch Live Without Cable

Welcome to Week 0 of college football. The Ohio Bobcats hit the road, heading to San Diego to take on the SDSU Aztecs. It’s a showdown set for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 26, marking the opening of both teams’ seasons. Here’s how to watch the game that will be played from Snapdragon Stadium and airing exclusively on FS1.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Ohio Bobcats

When : Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Cable TV : FS1

: FS1 Streaming: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The San Diego State Aztecs vs. Ohio Bobcats game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream FS1 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Ohio on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Ohio game on FS1 with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 off your first three months of the Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Ohio on Fubo?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Ohio game on FS1 with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Ohio on Sling TV?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Ohio game on FS1 with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Ohio on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Ohio game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Ohio on YouTube TV?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Ohio game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Ohio vs. San Diego State Game Preview: Hungry Ohio Bobcats hope to end MAC title drought by dethroning favored Toledo

Kurtis Rourke, the MAC Offensive Player of the Year, is ready to roll for Ohio. Despite an incomplete season, Rourke made his mark with 25 touchdowns and four interceptions across 11 games. Keep an eye on his performance, especially the turnover-worthy plays that appeared in the latter part of the season.

San Diego State’s brought in Ryan Lindley as the OC, a former Aztecs standout passer (2008-2011). Lindley’s gunning for a more passing-centric approach, but Jalen Mayden might not be the typical drop-back QB they need. Mayden, a dual-threat player, showed promise but struggled with turnovers, racking up 10 interceptions in the last six games.

Mayden’s got a robust rushing squad around him, and when San Diego State rushes for over 200 yards, they’re a formidable 54-2 in their last 56 games. However, Ohio’s linebacking corps is no joke, possibly the best and most experienced in the MAC.

On the defensive side, while San Diego State appears stronger on paper, Ohio’s defense is anticipated to step up. They held opponents to 24 points or less in seven out of their last eight games in 2022.

San Diego State’s defense does have a weak spot in the defensive line, and Ohio’s offensive line boasts 86 career starts. If they can keep pressure off Rourke, Ohio’s offense, which averaged 36.0 points per game last year, could shine.

San Diego State faced two efficient passing offenses last season, Fresno State and Middle Tennessee State, and lost both by a combined six points (allowing 30.0 ppg). If Rourke performs anything like his 2022 self, Ohio’s offense might surge, and San Diego State might find it tough to catch up.

While it’s a tough call, with Rourke’s return, a new OC at San Diego State, and 15 returning starters for the underrated Ohio team, the Aztecs have their work cut out for them.