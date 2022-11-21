How to Watch Ohio State vs. San Diego State Game Live Online on November 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #17 San Diego State Aztecs face the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The San Diego State vs. Ohio State game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPNU on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Ohio State vs. San Diego State Game Preview: No. 17 San Diego State hosts Ohio State following Sensabaugh's 20-point outing

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (3-0)

San Diego; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -4; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs after Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 65-43 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

San Diego State went 23-9 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Aztecs shot 43.2% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Ohio State finished 12-8 in Big Ten action and 5-6 on the road last season. The Buckeyes averaged 72.8 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.5% from deep last season.