How to Watch Ohio State vs. San Diego State Game Live Online on November 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #17 San Diego State Aztecs face the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The San Diego State vs. Ohio State game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPNU on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Ohio State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Ohio State game on ESPNU with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Ohio State on fuboTV?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Ohio State game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Ohio State on Sling TV?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Ohio State game on ESPNU with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Ohio State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Ohio State game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Ohio State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the San Diego State vs. Ohio State game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego State vs. Ohio State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the San Diego State vs. Ohio State game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Ohio State vs. San Diego State Game Preview: No. 17 San Diego State hosts Ohio State following Sensabaugh's 20-point outing

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (3-0)

San Diego; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -4; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs after Brice Sensabaugh scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 65-43 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

San Diego State went 23-9 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Aztecs shot 43.2% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Ohio State finished 12-8 in Big Ten action and 5-6 on the road last season. The Buckeyes averaged 72.8 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.5% from deep last season.

