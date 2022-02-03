How to Watch Gonzaga vs. San Diego Game Live Online on February 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the San Diego Toreros face the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs from Jenny Craig Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Toreros vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

When: Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The San Diego vs. Gonzaga game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Diego vs. Gonzaga on fuboTV?

You can watch the San Diego vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego vs. Gonzaga on Sling TV?

You can watch the San Diego vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego vs. Gonzaga on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the San Diego vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream San Diego vs. Gonzaga on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the San Diego vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego vs. Gonzaga on YouTube TV?

You can watch the San Diego vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream San Diego vs. Gonzaga on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the San Diego vs. Gonzaga game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream San Diego vs. Gonzaga on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the San Diego vs. Gonzaga game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Game Preview: No. 2 Gonzaga takes on San Diego following Nembhard's 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-2, 6-0 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (13-9, 6-3 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga visits the San Diego Toreros after Andrew Nembhard scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 104-72 victory over the Portland Pilots.

The Toreros have gone 7-2 at home. San Diego has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in WCC play. Gonzaga averages 90.8 points and has outscored opponents by 24.9 points per game.

The Toreros and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Monroe is averaging 5.9 points for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Nembhard is averaging 10.2 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Drew Timme is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 95.0 points, 39.4 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.