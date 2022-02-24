How to Watch Saint Mary’s vs. San Diego Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the San Diego Toreros face the #23 Saint Mary's Gaels from Jenny Craig Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Stadium, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Diego Toreros vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels

When: Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: Stadium

Saint Mary's vs. San Diego Game Preview: San Diego hosts No. 23 Saint Mary's (CA) following Kuhse's 25-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (22-6, 10-3 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (14-13, 7-7 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Saint Mary’s (CA) faces the San Diego Toreros after Tommy Kuhse scored 25 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 69-64 victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Toreros have gone 8-4 in home games. San Diego ranks seventh in the WCC with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Marcellus Earlington averaging 4.1.

The Gaels have gone 10-3 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Gaels won the last meeting 86-57 on Feb. 11. Logan Johnson scored 16 points to help lead the Gaels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earlington is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. Jase Townsend is shooting 36.1% and averaging 6.4 points over the past 10 games for San Diego.

Matthias Tass is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Gaels. Kuhse is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.