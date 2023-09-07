 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco 49ers Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

The team by the bay is ready to roll on another potential playoff season! The 2023 San Francisco 49ers season begins Sunday, Sept. 10, and the team will appear on ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC and ESPN+, Paramount+, Peacock and Prime Video this year. The 9ers are hoping to get back to the NFC Championship game and beyond this year, but will Brock Purdy be healthy enough? You can watch the 49ers all season with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 San Francisco 49ers Season

About 2023 San Francisco 49ers Season

Brock Purdy was a revelation for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers last season, so much so that they felt comfortable trading Trey Lance this year. The team is counting on Purdy to distribute the ball to receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk with the same efficiency he did last year, and to complete handoffs to Christian McCaffrey without incident. Defensively, Fred Warner is back to patrol the middle of the field for this 49ers team that was one win shy of the Super Bowl last year.

Flexible scheduling rules mean any NFL game after Week 5 is subject to a channel switch. Take a look at the current 2023 San Francisco 49ers schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sep. 10 1 1 p.m. @ Pittsburgh Steelers FOX
Sep. 17 2 4:05 p.m. @ Los Angeles Rams FOX
Sep. 21 3 8:15 p.m. vs. New York Giants (“TNF”) Prime Video
Oct. 1 4 4:25 p.m. vs. Arizona Cardinals FOX
Oct. 8 5 8:20 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys NBC, Peacock
Oct. 15 6 1 p.m. @ Cleveland Browns FOX
Oct. 23 7 8:15 p.m. @ Minnesota Vikings (“MNF”) ESPN
Oct. 29 8 4:25 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Bengals CBS
Nov. 5 9 BYE
Nov. 12 10 1 p.m. @ Jacksonville Jaguars FOX
Nov. 19 11 4:05 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers FOX
Nov. 23 12 8:20 p.m. @ Seattle Seahawks (“TNF”) NBC, Peacock
Dec. 3 13 4:25 p.m. @ Philadelphia Eagles FOX
Dec. 10 14 4:05 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks FOX
Dec. 17 15 4:05 p.m. @ Arizona Cardinals CBS
Dec. 25 16 8:15 p.m. @ Baltimore Ravens (“MNF”) ABC
Dec. 31 17 1 p.m. @ Washington Commanders FOX
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD vs. Los Angeles Rams TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 San Francisco 49ers on DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM offers all the channels needed to stream the 49ers in the Bay Area.

Can You Watch the 2023 San Francisco 49ers on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 San Francisco 49ers on ESPN+?

Yes, the 49ers game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 will be simulcast on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 San Francisco 49ers on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV carries all the broadcast and cable channels needed to stream San Francisco 49ers games in 2023.

Can You Watch the 2023 San Francisco 49ers on Paramount+?

Paramount+ will carry the 49ers every time the team appears on CBS in your market.

Can You Watch the 2023 San Francisco 49ers on Peacock?

Yes, twice. The 49ers play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 on “Sunday Night Football,” and both games will be available on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 San Francisco 49ers on Prime Video?

Yes, the 9ers play the New York Giants in Week 3 on “Thursday Night Football,” a game which will air on Prime Video nationally.

Can You Watch the 2023 San Francisco 49ers on Sling TV?

Only when the team plays on “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, as Sling TV does not offer local broadcast channels in San Francisco.

Can You Watch the 2023 San Francisco 49ers on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the 49ers or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 San Francisco 49ers on YouTube TV?

Yes, the San Francisco market gets access to all channels needed to stream the 49ers on YouTube TV this year.

Watch The Athletic Break Down the 2023 San Francisco 49ers

