How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 18 Game Live Online on January 8, 2023: TV & Streaming

On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST, the San Francisco 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV

The San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, looking to secure their 10th consecutive win and sweep the NFC West. In the last meeting between the two teams, the 49ers won 38-10 on November 21st in Mexico City. Last week, the Cardinals lost to the Atlanta Falcons 20-19, while the 49ers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 37-34 in overtime.

Can you stream San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sling TV?

You can watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Fox with a subscription to Sling TV's Blue Plan, in select markets including San Francisco and Phoenix. It is the cheapest option to watch the game.

Fox is available in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

Can You Stream San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals on NFL+?

If the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Preview: 49ers head into finale vs. Cardinals with chance at top seed

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers spent the past few weeks after clinching the NFC West chasing the No. 2 seed and an extra home game in the playoffs.

Now the 49ers (12-4) head into the regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) on Sunday with a shot at earning the top seed and a coveted first-round bye.

“We’re obviously hoping for the perfect scenario,” defensive end Nick Bosa said. “As you saw last week, there’s no easy opponent in this league. We have to win this game.”

Back-to-back losses by the Eagles have opened the door for the 49ers, who will earn the top seed with a win and another loss by Philadelphia.

San Francisco will be assured of the No. 2 seed and home field in the divisional round if the 49ers get there with either a win or a loss to Minnesota.

With the Vikings playing early Sunday, the Niners will start their game knowing the result of that game but their final fate won’t be known until after they play.

Shanahan said he doesn’t want to get updates on the Philadelphia game while the 49ers are playing, but figures he will likely see the score when he looks at the videoboard to watch replays.

“We’ll see how it plays out and we’ll see what the situation is,” Shanahan said. “We would love to be the (No.) 1 seed, but right now we got the (No.) 2 seed and we want to make sure we at least stay the 2 seed. In order to do that, we need to win. Maybe if Minnesota lost before us, that wouldn’t be the case, but I’m counting on us having to win to get that. … To me, there’s only thing one thing that guys should be worried about and our team should be talking about and that is beating Arizona.”

The Niners will be facing a fourth-string quarterback with David Blough slated to get a second straight start ahead of Trace McSorley.

Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy are out with injuries and coach Kliff Kingsbury wants the chance to see Blough against San Francisco’s defense.

“Any time you’re in his position and you get a chance to go in real games and show what you can do, it’s huge,” Kingsbury said. “Particularly against the best team in the NFC and the best defense in the league. It’s going to be a great challenge, but yeah, I’m excited for him to see how he handles that. It’s a tall task, that’s for sure.”

WATT’S FINALE

Defensive lineman J.J. Watt — one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history — will wrap up his stellar career Sunday.

The 12-year veteran spent his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans and past two with the Cardinals. He was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Watt’s production waned in the back half of his career, mostly because of injuries. He has had a bit of a renaissance in his final season and his 10 ½ sacks are his most in a season since 2018.

Watt was a terrific on-field player, but also lauded for his off-field work. His community efforts were unmatched, highlighted by raising more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief, which earned him the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

PURDY GOOD

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is showing no signs of slowing.

Purdy has won his first four starts and has thrown at least two TD passes in five straight games for the longest streak by a Niners quarterback since 2001. Purdy’s 112.7 passer rating in his four starts since Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot leads the NFL in that span.

BIG FOOT

Matt Prater is 5 of 5 on field goals from at least 50 years over the past three weeks. He has made kicks from 50, 53, 55, 56 and 57 yards during that span.

Prater has made 71 field goals from at least 50 yards in his 16-year NFL career, which is 13 more than any other player in league history.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is 22 of 25 on field goals this season and made all 16 of his extra points. This is his second season with the Cardinals. He also spent seven seasons with both Denver and Detroit.

WEATHER WORRIES

The Niners spent most of the week practicing in the rain as another big storm hit Northern California.

“I’m going to put plastic over my script and put a hood over my hat,” Shanahan said before the first practice of the week on Wednesday.

Shanahan said when he took over the Niners in 2017 he discussed possible options for leaving town in a storm like the team had done decades ago on occasion but it hasn’t been necessary.

“At least this is the time of year, where we’re not always going full speed, there’s no lightning so as long as you don’t mind getting wet, it’s just a distraction test,” he said. “You never want it to rain on game day, but if you’re going to practice in it all week or if you know it’s going to rain on Sunday, you might as well practice in it.”