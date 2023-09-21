How to Watch New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Live Online on September 21, 2023: TV & Streaming

The New York Giants will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a primetime clash of playoff hopefuls this week! The game takes place on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The Giants are looking to continue to bounce back from a Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and barely squeaked by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The 49ers, meanwhile, are 2-0, and looking to continue their early season success. The game will be exclusively available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Levi’s Stadium | 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Levi’s Stadium | 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054 TV: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: Watch with 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

About New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers Game

The New York Giants are coming off a 2022 season that saw them shock the league and win a playoff game under head coach Brian Daboll. The team got pasted by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 but managed to squeak out an overtime victory 31-28 over the Cardinals in Week 2. Quarterback Daniel Jones has to cut down on turnovers, especially with running back Saquon Barkley likely to sit out this game.

The 49ers have seen Brock Purdy return to form after an injury sidelined him in the 2022 NFC Championship game. The team is riding a stifling defense and the brilliance of Kyle Shanahan’s offensive scheme and has registered wins against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams to climb to 2-0. If the team reaches 3-0 after a win against the Giants, the rest of the NFC would officially be put on notice.

Can you stream the New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers on Amazon Prime Video?

Can You Stream New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109 for the season, or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

Can You Stream the New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers on NFL+?

If the San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($6.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($14.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream the New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream the New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers on Fubo?

Can you stream the New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream the New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sling TV?

Can you stream the New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers on YouTube TV?

