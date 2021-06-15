How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 15, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: TBD Giants: Zack Littell (0-0, 1.47 ERA, .98 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last 11 games.

The Giants are 17-11 against NL West teams. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .313, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a mark of .390.

The Diamondbacks are 6-17 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona has hit 65 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads them with 15, averaging one every 17.2 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-2. Alex Wood notched his sixth victory and Brandon Crawford went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for San Francisco. Matt Peacock took his fourth loss for Arizona.