How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (6-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -182, Diamondbacks +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 12 games.

The Giants are 18-11 against the rest of their division. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .315 is third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with an OBP of .390.

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-18 against division opponents. Arizona is slugging .380 as a unit. Carson Kelly leads the team with a slugging percentage of .479.

The Giants won the last meeting 9-8. Jimmie Sherfy earned his first victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for San Francisco. Humberto Castellanos took his first loss for Arizona.