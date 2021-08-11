MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-8, 4.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (10-5, 2.31 ERA, .94 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -262, Diamondbacks +216; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Arizona will play on Wednesday.

The Giants are 36-17 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .437 this season. Darin Ruf leads the team with a mark of .564.

The Diamondbacks are 14-44 on the road. Arizona has hit 99 home runs as a team this season. Josh Rojas leads the club with 10, averaging one every 32.1 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 8-7. Zack Littell notched his first victory and Buster Posey went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Matt Peacock registered his seventh loss for Arizona.