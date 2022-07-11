How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 11, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Flores leads Giants against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (38-48, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (43-41, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-3, 5.05 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -164, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Wilmer Flores had four hits against the Padres on Sunday.

San Francisco has a 43-41 record overall and a 21-20 record at home. The Giants have a 27-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has a 38-48 record overall and a 16-22 record in road games. The Diamondbacks are 24-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flores has 14 doubles and 12 home runs for the Giants. Darin Ruf is 5-for-21 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 12 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 43 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 8-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .205 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: day-to-day (knee), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)