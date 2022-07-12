How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on July 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Diamondbacks on home losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-48, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (43-42, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Dallas Keuchel (2-6, 7.63 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 2.98 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -226, Diamondbacks +183; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to stop their five-game home losing streak.

San Francisco has a 21-21 record at home and a 43-42 record overall. The Giants have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Arizona is 39-48 overall and 17-22 in road games. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.30 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .256 batting average to rank fifth on the Giants, and has 13 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Wilmer Flores is 10-for-31 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte ranks sixth on the Diamondbacks with a .265 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 39 walks and 27 RBI. Josh Rojas is 14-for-33 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)