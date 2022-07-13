MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants and Diamondbacks square off with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (44-42, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -227, Diamondbacks +186; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

San Francisco is 22-21 in home games and 44-42 overall. The Giants have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .321.

Arizona has a 17-23 record in road games and a 39-49 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 28-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads San Francisco with 17 home runs while slugging .529. Wilmer Flores is 11-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte is sixth on the Diamondbacks with a .265 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 39 walks and 27 RBI. Josh Rojas is 15-for-36 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)