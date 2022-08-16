 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-62, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (58-57, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -116, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco has a 33-27 record at home and a 58-57 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .396 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Arizona is 53-62 overall and 21-33 on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 25-50 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 48 RBI while hitting .268 for the Giants. Joey Bart is 9-for-20 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 28 home runs while slugging .478. Emmanuel Rivera is 10-for-26 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Joc Pederson: day-to-day (hand), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

