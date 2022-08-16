How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-62, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (58-57, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -116, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco has a 33-27 record at home and a 58-57 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .396 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Arizona is 53-62 overall and 21-33 on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 25-50 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 48 RBI while hitting .268 for the Giants. Joey Bart is 9-for-20 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 28 home runs while slugging .478. Emmanuel Rivera is 10-for-26 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Joc Pederson: day-to-day (hand), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)